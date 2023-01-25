MTG's Goal: Trump's 2024 Running Mate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants to be former President Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, NBC News reported.

Two people who have spoken to Greene told NBC News about the congresswoman’s ambitions.

"This is no shrinking violet, she's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told the outlet.

"She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP. Paraphrasing [former political reporter] Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”

Another source told NBC News that Greene said her "whole vision is to be vice president."

The source, who reportedly has ties to Trump, added that he believes Greene would be on the former president’s short list.

NBC News reported that Greene’s vice-presidential aspirations have fueled her efforts to rebrand herself as a politician who can work with GOP hard-liners and members of the Republican establishment.

Perhaps that’s why she committed to helping Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., secure his current position instead of joining anti-McCarthy conservatives who held out support until winning concessions.

Bannon said Greene’s backing of McCarthy was a calculated risk despite alienating some of her allies in the House Freedom Caucus.

"She's both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew," Bannon told NBC News. "She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player."

Greene has been assigned to the Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability Committees, on which she can participate in investigations of President Joe Biden's administration.

Neither Greene, her spokesperson, nor Trump aides responded to NBC News inquiries for comments about the congresswoman’s chances of being on the GOP national ticket.

In little more than two years in Congress, Greene has become one of the chamber's highest-profile figures. She also has been a prodigious money-raiser.

In February 2021, the Democrat-controlled House voted to remove Greene from seats on the Budget Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor as punishment for "conduct she has exhibited" that fellow lawmakers found detrimental to the reputation of Congress.