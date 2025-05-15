GOP Reps. Greene, Lawler Spar Over SALT Deal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., have been feuding on social media over Lawler's insistence on raising the cap on state and local tax deduction.

Lawler is one of five blue state Republicans who have said they will not vote for the House's budget reconciliation bill unless it includes a drastic increase in the SALT deduction. He recently rejected legislation from the House Ways and Means Committee that would increase the cap from $10,000 to $30,000 for those making under $400,000.

If Lawler and the other Republicans vote against the bill, it is likely doomed, given Republicans' thin majority. This earned him the ire of Greene.

"What's the point in Republicans fighting to protect and keep re-electing 'Republicans' if they constantly undermine the agenda America voted for???" Greene wrote. "If a $30,000 State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction isn't good enough for those making under $400,000 then you need to either vote Republican in NY or you need to move! The rest of America doesn't want to and shouldn't have to make up the difference!!!!!"

Lawler pointed out blue state Republicans like him are the reason the GOP has the majority in the House.

"Shockingly the 'Jewish Space Laser' lady once again doesn't have a clue what she is talking about," Lawler wrote. "By the way, the reason you enjoy a gavel is because Republicans like me have won our seats. Good luck being in the Majority if we don't."

Greene countered by saying Republicans were in the majority because of President Donald Trump, not Lawler.

"MTG ran almost 10 points behind President Trump in one of the most Republican districts," Lawler responded. "I ran 6.5 points ahead of President Trump in a district won by Kamala Harris. I'm 1 of only 3 Republicans in a district won by Harris. I know math is difficult, but: 220-3=217."

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., has called for the SALT cap to increase to $62,000 for individuals and $124,000 for married couples. SALT deductions have been capped at $10,000 since the Trump administration tax cuts were passed in 2017.