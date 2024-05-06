Rep. Greene Signals Possible Resolution With Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appears to be pumping the brakes on an immediate vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has enraged conservatives by siding with Democrats to pass a number of hot-button issues, such as the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and sending billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

Greene met with Johnson at his office for more than two hours Monday, saying she will meet with the speaker again at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Hill reported.

After the meeting, Greene wouldn't say whether she was ready to make good on her threat for a motion to vacate vote, which would be the second since the GOP regained the House majority last year. In October, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker in a similar motion made by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and seven other Republicans. Greene was not part of that coalition.

"I have been patient, I have been diligent, I have been steady, and I have been focused on the facts, and none of that has changed," Greene, who was joined by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a supporter of her resolution, told reporters, according to The Hill. "I just had a long discussion with the speaker in his office about ways to move forward for a Republican-controlled House of Representatives. We're talking to him again tomorrow, based on our discussion today."

Johnson said he had "a lengthy, constructive meeting" with Greene and Massie, ABC News reported.

"We have discussed some ideas, and we are going to meet again tomorrow," Johnson said.

Johnson said he told Greene and Massie he understands their frustration.

"I would really like to advance much more of our conservative policy on a daily basis here," he said. "But the reality is we are working with the smallest majority in U.S. history with a one-vote margin.

"We are going to keep this team together and work for the American people."