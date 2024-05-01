Speaker Johnson Hopes to Lead GOP Next Congress

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said that despite multiple efforts to vacate him from his post, he wants to remain leader of the Republican Party in Congress next session.

In an interview with The Hill on NewsNation, Wednesday, Johnson said that his record during his short tenure as speaker has earned him another two years should Republicans maintain their slim majority.

"I'm doing my duty, as I've been called by my colleagues to do. I'll continue to do it as long as we're effective — and I think we have been — and I have big plans for the Congress and for the country," he told NewsNation.

For the last several weeks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has threatened to remove Speaker Johnson from his post over his failure to implement a conservative agenda. On Wednesday, Greene told reporters she would be filing a motion to vacate against Johnson next week. "They funded the uniparty agenda, they funded the status quo that Washington, D.C., just wants to keep going and keep going."

Johnson acknowledged that his aspiration relies on the November elections. Despite predictions in 2022 of healthy Republican majority, the GOP barely scraped by and has seen their lead shrink due to early retirements. Regardless, Johnson remained optimistic about his party's chances.

"I think Donald Trump's gonna win the White House. I think … Republicans will retake the Senate. And I'm convinced we're gonna grow the House majority," he continued. "We have a lot of important work to do, and I'll serve in whatever capacity my colleagues think is appropriate."