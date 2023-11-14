Rep. Greene Chides Mayorkas Impeachment Blockers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday chided the eight House Republicans who voted to block her resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from coming to the House floor, saying their reasoning is "pathetic."

"To the 8 Republicans who voted with Dems to kill the impeachment of Mayorkas: How many more Americans have to die while you claim impeachment has to be done the 'right way?'" Greene posted on X. "My articles have been rotting in committee and now go back on the shelf. Your excuses are pathetic!"

The Republican lawmakers voted with all Democrats in a vote of 209-221 to refer Greene's resolution to committee, which blocked it from a floor vote, The Hill reported.

Those Republicans are: Patrick McHenry and Virginia Foxx of North Carolina; Tom McClintock, John Duarte, and Darrell Issa of California; Cliff Bentz of Oregon; Ken Buck, of Colorado; and Mike Turner of Ohio.

In her proposed resolution, Greene accused Mayorkas of "willful admittance of border crossers" and said he must protect the U.S. from an "invasion."

Greene also accused Mayorkas of violating the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which declares that the border is only operationally secure if no people or contraband can enter the country improperly.

McClintock said he doesn't support Mayorkas but disagrees with impeachment inquiries spurred by political disagreements.

"To remove an official by impeachment, it must be for a clearly defined crime and it must be a 'high' crime, meaning one related to the official's duties," McClintock said. "The House made a mockery of impeachment twice during the last session of Congress. We must not allow the left to become our teachers."

McClintock added that he's concerned about the precedent impeaching Mayorkas would set.

"If these clear constitutional principles are not restored, now, that power will be just one election from being turned against the constitutionalists on the Supreme Court, or upon any future Republican administration," McClintock said.