MTG: More News Outlets to Get Jan. 6 Videos

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Wednesday that three additional news outlets will get access to the more than 40,000 hours of Jan. 6, 2021, video footage from the U.S. Capitol riot.

"Huge news: As I promised the Jan. 6 tapes will be released," Greene said in a post on Twitter Wednesday. "[House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy will give John Solomon, Julie Kelly, and a third outlet unfettered access to the Jan. 6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow!"

According to Greene, the access to the tapes will go to Solomon, who founded "Just the News," Kelly, a senior writer at "American Greatness," and a third yet-unnamed news outlet.

McCarthy initially gave then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to the more than 40,000 hours of previously unseen video footage in February, which Democrats objected to at the time on security grounds, the New York Times reported at the time.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have provided tens of thousands of hours of sensitive Capitol security footage to a Fox News personality who regularly peddles in conspiracy theories and pro-Putin rhetoric," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in the February report.

Carlson broadcast footage from the hours of video to dispel the Democratic narrative of the chaos at the Capitol, showing images of people peacefully walking through the buildings, and even of one man subsequently convicted and jailed being led around the building by police, The Washington Post reported in March.

Although Carlson said there were people there acting unlawfully, most were "peaceful, orderly and meek," and they "revered" the building.

"They’re not destroying the Capitol," Carlson said. "They obviously revere the Capitol."

Fox, however, abruptly fired Carlson in late April, leading Greene to call for a full release of the video to the news media earlier this month.

"A lot of people are asking me when we are going to release the Jan. 6 video tapes. Well, I’m wondering the very same thing and waiting too," Greene posted on Twitter May 7. "The American people paid for the video cameras that are installed all over the Capitol building that they also pay for. And most of all the riot scenes have been shown repeatedly a gazillion times in loop for over two years anyways.

"It won’t give the Democrats anything new, but it might give us all something new."