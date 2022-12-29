GOP's Greene Puts Squabbles Aside After Raskin's Cancer Diagnosis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among the first House Republicans to send out a public message supporting Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. — who revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a "curable form of cancer" (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) — despite their numerous political squabbles over the past two years.

On Twitter on Wednesday, Greene wrote, "We disagree often, but I'll be praying for Jamie Raskin. Cancer is a terrible disease. I watched my father die from it, and it broke my heart. It's good Rep Raskin has hope and his form of cancer is curable with the treatment he will be starting."

Raskin replied on the same social platform, tweeting out to Greene: "Thank you, Marjorie, for this touching message, which my youngest daughter showed me. I'm grateful for your concern and very sorry to learn that you lost your father to cancer. Wishing you happy holidays with loved ones."

According to reports, Raskin has begun treatment for a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that "affects white blood cells in the body's immune system."

On Wednesday, Raskin noted his form of cancer is "serious, but curable" and that his chemo-immunotherapy treatments would take place at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses," said Raskin.

The Maryland Democrat also stated he intends to "keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."

According to the website Cancer.gov, Raskin's type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma forms in B cells (a type of immune system cell).

"B-cell lymphomas may be either indolent (slow-growing) or aggressive (fast-growing). Most B-cell lymphomas are non-Hodgkin lymphomas. There are many different types of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

"These include Burkitt lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. Prognosis and treatment depend on type and stage of the cancer."