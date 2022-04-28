Rep. Greene Says She'll Appeal Twitter Suspension, Encourages Elon Musk to Meet With Suspended Users

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., "definitely" plans to appeal her personal Twitter account's suspension in light of Elon Musk purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion this week, and is encouraging Musk to meet with suspended users.

The outspoken Republican also welcomed the world's richest man to a future discussion on free speech with other banned Twitter users.

At a Thursday press conference, standing in front of a podium with "Free Speech Matters" written across it, Greene said she's "cautiously optimistic" about the potential of a new Twitter under Musk's leadership.

Greene also welcomed the fight for reinstating her personal Twitter account, which has been dormant since January, due to allegedly spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19.

"I don't know Mr. Musk, but I do invite him to come talk with me in Washington, D.C.," said Greene. "I'd be happy to put together a roundtable of all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter; and he can see for himself the urgent necessity of doing right by them, which we all hope he will, as he has stated that he believes in free speech."

While addressing other personnel for the speculative "free speech" roundtable with Musk, Greene added Infowars host Alex Jones and commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to the "great list of people who have been almost deleted from public life due to this type of censorship."

She also referenced perhaps the world's most famous Twitter suspension.

"They banned President Trump. They banned me, my own personal Twitter account. I think we can all agree that (Twitter's outgoing regime has) too much power and we need new rules and a new approach. Since the Musk announcement, the left has been in an uproar," said Greene.

Former President Trump, whose "Truth Social" app graduated from beta testing last week, said he has no plans of rejoining Twitter, even if his permanent suspension gets lifted.

Shortly after the November midterm elections, Greene and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., are expected to introduce a social media reform bill.

Come November, the Republicans need a net positive of +5 seats to claim the majority in the House chamber, and just a net of +1 seat to control the Senate.

The Greene-Hagerty proposal, bearing the name of the "21st Century Freedom Act," has an objective of providing "reasonable, nondiscriminatory access" to social media by ensuring transparency in content policy and abolishing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 ensures that websites are treated as carriers and not publishers of what users post.

It also gives websites freedom to remove content that's deemed offensive.

"It's long-past time that Congress abolish Section 230, rein in dominant Big Tech companies, and put the American people back in charge of what they say and hear in the modern public square," Hagerty said in a statement.

In the aftermath of Musk purchasing Twitter, including buying all outstanding stock at a reported price of $54.20 per share, many conservative-leaning users have seen their followers and engagement increase.

Greene's congressional Twitter account has reportedly seen an increase of more than 150,000 followers since Monday, the day of Musk's purchase.