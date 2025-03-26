Rep. Greene Slams AOC: 'Has Really No Life Experience'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., harshly criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., telling "The Eric Bolling Show" that Ocasio-Cortez is a "woman that has really no life experience."

Greene's attack on Ocasio-Cortez comes as the Democrat has joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on a speaking tour across the United States as she positions herself as a leading voice for her party, The Hill reported.

Her name has also been floated as one who could challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in his next primary.

Greene said of Ocasio-Cortez that "this is a woman, she's never been married, she has no children, she's never had a job other than working in a bar, and that was short term for what we understand, she's never run a business. This is a woman that has really no life experience and has no life wisdom, because she's never done any of those things."

Greene emphasized that "this is why no one will take her serious as a presidential candidate."

Ocasio-Cortez was elected in 2018 and took office at the age of 29, making her the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress.

She has since then built a large online following of millennial and Generation Z fans, who have been attracted to her outspoken nature both in Congress and on social media.