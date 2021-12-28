Pollster Says Rep. Greene Holds Gigantic Lead in 2022 Primary

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reportedly has a big lead in the 2022 election primary, according to one poll.

The Washington Examiner, citing a new campaign survey by Greene pollster Neighborhood Research and Media, reported that likely GOP primary voters in her northwest Georgia district chose Greene overwhelmingly over potential opponents, and 53% would back her regardless of who challenges.

The survey noted that a recent redistricting adding Democrat sections of Cobb County hadn't watered down her support, the Examiner reported.

"Anyone who thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene is vulnerable in a Republican primary is delusional and severely detached from reality," said her pollster and media consultant stated in a memo, the Examiner reported.

The outfit, which also worked in her initial 2020 bid, said Greene’s GOP reelection support is at 71% in head-to-head matchups.

Greene's likely opponents — Charles Lutin, a retired doctor who says he represents "a conservative viewpoint without the extremism," and Jennifer Strahan, who claims she is "a conservative, small business owner, Christian, wife, and mother" — are unknown to most voters. At least 85% of GOP primary voters have not heard of either, according to the poll memo, the Examiner reported.

"She has an amazing 68-10 favorable rating — up from 48-12 in July — despite the addition of Democratic parts of Cobb County in recent redistricting," the memo said, according to the Examiner.

Greene, 47, on Monday posted a Twitter thread breaking down her conversation with former President Donald Trump to note how she agrees with him on issues ranging from mandates to "the Democrats' communist agenda" — and that voters want "a plan and they want action that saves our country and puts Americans first."

Trump "totally agrees with that too," she wrote to end the thread, along with a smiling face and rosy cheek emoji.