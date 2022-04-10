×
Tags: mariupol | crematoriums | russia | invasion | ukraine

Russia Has Mobile Crematoriums Working on Mariupol

A tank of the DPR People's Militia rides down the street in the Levoberezhny district of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. Mihail Andronik / Sputnik via AP

Sunday, 10 April 2022 12:15 PM

Russian military are using mobile crematoriums to clear Mariupol of people being killed in the war in Ukraine, according to the Ukraine parliament's commissioner for human rights.

The mobile crematoriums in Mariupol are reportedly working around the clock, Commissioner Lyudmila Denisova claimed on Facebook.

"Mobile crematoria are working hard in Mariupol," the translated post read Sunday. "The occupiers continue to clean the streets of the bodies of the dead. The clean-up has already been carried out in the Livoberezhny district, the Parkovy and Novoselivka private buildings districts, and the central streets. The crematorium is located in the industrial zone of warehouses on Volodarsky Highway near the 'Metro' shopping center.

"The occupiers use large warehouse refrigerators of industrial warehouses to store bodies. In the village of Makariv, Kyiv region, liberated from the occupiers, 132 people were found shot – there are both mass graves and single bodies of the dead."

Months before the invasion began, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations published standards and instructions for organizing mass graves and people with a high radioactive background, according to Kasparov.

That report linked to the 20-page Russian document laying out the standards for emergency wartime graves.

Sunday, 10 April 2022 12:15 PM
