Marion Barber, Former Dallas Cowboy, Dead at 38

Marion Barber, a former NFL player with the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment this week at the age of 38.

Frisco police on Wednesday conducted a welfare check at an apartment that Barber is believed to have leased, they found Barber unresponsive and are currently investigating the matter as an unattended death.

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber," Frisco police spokesperson Joshua Lovell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location."

The Dallas Cowboys, which Barber first joined in 2005 and spent six seasons with, said in a statement: "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

A source told the newspaper that Barber had been hospitalized twice for mental health evaluations after retiring 10 years ago, and he was arrested in 2019 and charged with two counts of criminal mischief after allegedly damaging two cars while running.

His former teammate, Dez Bryant, tweeted about a year ago that he couldn't "enjoy" watching old clips of Barber from his playing days "because he's down and out bad." He added, "We are just a stat and moments to most people."