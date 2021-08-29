Marines Stand Up for Lt. Col. Scheller's Call for 'Accountability'

The Marine relieved of his command for using a Facebook video to call for accountability from leadership after the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in the suicide bombing is not backing down.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a 17-year veteran just three years from full pension, is also garnering some support from fellow Marines for his "real courage" for speaking out, the New York Post reported.

"The baby boomer's turn is over," Scheller, 41, told the Post, saying "every generation needs a revolution." "I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don't get it, I'm bringing it."

Marines who served under Scheller stood behind him.

"It takes real courage to do what he did and that was Stu all the way," Juan Chavez, 33, who served under Scheller 2011-2014, told the Post. "He was a magnificent leader, a breath of fresh air, who was always going to do what's right, even if it goes against the grain."

Scheller's father, Stuart Sr., called his son "the real deal, a Marine's Marine."

"People will follow him to the ends of the earth," Stuart Scheller Sr. told the Post. "He has put his life on the line for fellow Marines, so putting his career on the line like this does not surprise us."

Scheller Jr. was praised for his four-minute, 45-second Facebook video calling for accountability from leadership for the 13 dead U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans civilians, but he was also warned to take it down from people standing behind him.

"Obviously, I didn't take it down," Scheller wrote in a later Facebook post. "I'll offer this . . . we can't ALL be wrong. If you all agree . . . then step up. They only have the power because we allow it. What if we all demanded accountability?"

Scheller called out Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and White House Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

"People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, 'We messed this up,'" he said.

His father noted his son idolized his World War II veteran grandfather who landed on the beach at Normandy.

"He's still on the battlefield protecting his men and women," Scheller Sr. told the Post. "It's interesting that no one has answered his call for accountability. Their answer was to fire him I guess. It's a sad day for America."

Scheller Jr., who received Combat V for Valor and a Bronze Star, is a married father of three boys who lives in Jacksonville, N.C.

The Facebook video has had more than 30,000 likes and comments.

"Proud to have served under your command sir, we'll follow you to the pits of hell and back," Zach Olbrys of Worcester, Mass., wrote.

Another predicted a future run for political office.

"I see a seat in Washington in your near future!!" Ryan Holland of Lexington, Kentucky, wrote. "It was always an honor serving with you sir! Semper Fi!"