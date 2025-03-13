No. 2 Marine Tells Senate Ukraine War Impacting Readiness

The second highest-ranked U.S. Marine told a Senate subcommittee that the military branch is feeling the pinch from support for Ukraine's defense against invading Russian troops.

Gen. Christopher Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marines, testified Wednesday in front of the Readiness and Management Support subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services.

"The Marine Corps has provided over $2 billion [replacement cost about $5 billion] in equipment and munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine via PDA presidential drawdown authority]," Mahoney said in his opening statement. "Replacement and reimbursement for these inventory losses are needed to rebuild the depth of magazine needed to gain and maintain lost proficiency."

Mahoney said U.S. military forces are facing "four disparate-threat state actors: China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea." He described the four as "colluding into a single, complex, and adaptive global threat system."

Despite the threats facing the U.S., Mahoney said the Marine Corps stands ready.

"We remain the world's most elite fighting force with the most proficient combined arms teams and best small unit leaders," he said. "The extraordinary quality of our Marines remains our principal advantage."