Four Marines Hurt in Kabul Terrorist Attack Still Hospitalized at Walter Reed

A Marine Corps spokesperson said Tuesday that four of the Marines injured in the terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, almost a month ago are still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to Stars and Stripes, Capt. Johnny Henderson, a Marine Corps spokesman, told the publication that one of the servicemen is in ''very serious but stable condition'' and the other three are in ''serious but stable condition'' at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where they are being treated for injuries suffered when a suicide bomber attacked one of the gates at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26.

The attacks killed 13 U.S. military personnel and 170 Afghan nationals when two suicide bombers and shooters from the ISIS-K terrorist organization attacked crowds at the airport gates trying to flee the country in the runup to the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces.

The dead military personnel were identified as 11 Marines: Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, 31; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Cpl. Daegan Page, 23; Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22; Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20; Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20; and Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20.

The other two service members killed were Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxton Soviak, 22, a hospital corpsman, and 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

All were awarded Purple Hearts posthumously and are being considered by Congress for a Congressional Gold Medal.

As many as 15 other Marines wounded in the attack were treated at the hospital Sept. 7, including one in critical condition and three in serious condition at that time, the Stars and Stripes story said.

The Marines did not release any other details of the injuries or the names of the injured, citing privacy policies.

The personnel staffing the airport's Abbey Gate were screening the throngs of U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans trying to get out of the country after the Taliban took control of the capital city Aug. 14.

The massive airlift took more than two weeks and evacuated more than 124,000 people, according to U.S. officials who called it the ''largest airlift in history.''

According to an Associated Press report at the time of the attack, Western officials were warned that a major attack was coming, but the warning went unheeded as desperate Afghans flocked to the airport hoping to get out.