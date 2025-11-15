WATCH TV LIVE

US Marines Exchange Gunfire With Suspected Gang Members in Haiti

By    |   Saturday, 15 November 2025 04:59 PM EST

U.S. Marines this week exchanged gunfire with suspected gang members at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

The Marines were "supporting embassy security operations" when they were fired upon, Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Steven Keenan told Task & Purpose.

"U.S. Marines are committed to the safety and security of U.S. embassies worldwide and respond to all threats with professionalism and swift, disciplined action," Keenan added.

Criminal groups have expanded their control in Haiti in recent years and now control about 90% of the capital. Gang violence has also displaced a record 1.4 million people, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration.

Police in Haiti clashed with gangs Thursday night into Friday in an operation that killed seven gang members and led police to destroy a helicopter after a forced landing, authorities said.

In an operation in the Croix des Bouquets area on the outskirts of capital Port-au-Prince, a helicopter had a “suspected malfunction” and had to make an emergency landing, according to a statement from Haitian National Police (PNH) published on Facebook.

The officers are safe but torched the helicopter so gangs could not recover it for their use, the police said.

The Croix des Bouquets area is controlled by the Viv Ansanm, which means "Living Together," a powerful gang coalition that has been designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization.

The U.N. has backed a mission led by Kenyan police to combat gangs in Haiti, but the mission has been mired in criticism, including that it has been understaffed and underfunded.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


