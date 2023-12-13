Camp Pendleton Marine Dies in Rollover Accident

A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California died Tuesday in a rollover accident involving a tactical vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. local time when the amphibious combat vehicle was making a ground movement during training, KSWB-TV in San Diego reported Wednesday, citing the Marine Corps. What caused the vehicle to overturn remains under investigation.

The Marine who died was part of the 15th Expeditionary Unit and their identity is being withheld until family members are notified, KSWB reported.

There were 14 other Marines in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were transported to nearby hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Additional details of the accident have not been released.

This is at least the second training-related death to occur at Camp Pendleton this year, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Another Marine was killed in August during a live-fire training exercise.