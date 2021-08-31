Mother of Fallen Marine Blasts Instagram for Deleting Her Account

The mother of a fallen Marine, Shana Chappell, whose son died in a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul International Airport, had her Instagram account deleted, only to see it reactivated on Monday night.

Instagram apologized following the deletion, saying in an email that it was an "error," according to the Washington Examiner. "We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family," the Facebook-owned company added. "Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies."

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, was killed last week, along with 12 other service members, during a suicide bombing attack. Nikoui was standing outside the Kabul International Airport gates talking to Afghans during the attack.

After the attack, Chappell, Nikoui's mother, took to social media, calling out President Joe Biden for his troop withdrawal policies.

"It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because i am assuming it was because i gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden's negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor! I'm gonna assume that Facebook is gonna delete me next!" Chappell wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Funny how these leftist one sided pieces of crap don't want the truth to come out!"

Chappell posted a screenshot of her Instagram ban that read, "Your account has been disabled. Follow the next steps within 30 days so you can request a review."

According to Chappell, when she started posting about Nikoui's death, Instagram began sending warnings regarding posts she made a month ago.

She later wrote about how she would never see her son again, calling back to her conversation with Biden at Dover Air Force Base.

"Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again," she writes, "hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you 'that this isn't about you so don't make it about you!!!'"

"You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don't know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your f---ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me….i then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc… u turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me."

Chappell adds that after she buries her son in Norco, California, next week, she is going to drive to the White House and confront Biden and ask him to resign along with "his whole corrupt admin."