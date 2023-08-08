N.Y. Judge Puts Temporary Block on New Pot Shops

A New York judge temporarily blocked new marijuana shops from opening in the state, the latest setback for the state's slow-growing cannabis industry.

In a ruling Monday that stopped pot regulators from new retail licensing, New York Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant sided with service-disabled veterans whose lawsuit claims regulators have unlawfully prioritized licenses for people with past marijuana convictions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bryant's order stated that without the temporary block on the cannabis licensing program, it appears "immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result," Politico reported.

A hearing is set for Friday.

Bryant's decision means cannabis regulatory agencies can't issue any new licenses, and can't grant operational approval to those already licensed and waiting to open pot shops, Politico noted.

New York awarded its first marijuana dispensary licenses 19 months after the 2021 law legalizing pot possession.

Regulators had set aside first licenses for those who could show that they or a close family member had been convicted of a cannabis-related offense, and have since awarded 463 retail licenses to such applicants, the Journal reported.

But delays, along with lax enforcement, fueled the rise of the black market, with over 1,400 New York City unlicensed shops selling the drug compared with only a handful of legal stores, according to an estimate by the city sheriff, the Journal reported.

In their complaint, four veterans who sued the state said regulators overstepped their rule-making authority by opening the application window to only certain individuals, and failed to follow New York law that set aside 50% of the licenses for minorities, disabled veterans, and other groups.

Frustrated entrepreneur Osbert Orduña — a veteran and someone caught in the legal snare before pot was legalized — told Politico "special interest groups have found ways to pit one social equity group against the other."

"Divide and conquer," he said, adding that service-disabled veterans and those with processing or cultivation licenses are "going to suffer" because of the latest setback.