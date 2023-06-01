Dem Rep. Finally Pays Delinquent Property Tax Bill

After reportedly being accused of not paying property taxes for more than six months on a property she and her husband operated in Portland, Oregon, a Democrat member of Congress from Washington state has now paid the balance in full.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and husband Dean owed nearly $6,600 to Multnomah County in Oregon after a business entity created by the couple missed a Nov. 15 tax deadline for Dean's Car Care, records showed, according to The Oregonian.

The Oregonian reported it emailed Gluesenkamp Perez's office at 2:41 p.m. ET Wednesday about the amount owed. By 3:43 p.m. ET the county said the outstanding property tax and interest penalty of $6,592.18 was paid in full.

"Last fall, my husband and I were focused on running our family business, raising our infant, and the final weeks of an intense, hard-fought election campaign," Gluesenkamp Perez said in a statement. "After I was declared the winner, I gave up ownership of the property at 1506 N.E. Lombard. The property tax bill has been paid in full during the tax year in question."

Gluesenkamp Perez made headlines in 2022 after she became the first Democrat in a dozen years to win Washington's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Clark, Skamania, and Lewis counties in the southwestern part of the state along the Oregon border.

Gluesenkamp Perez was one of two Democrats to vote in favor of the House resolution that sought to end President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan. The measure passed the House 218-203 and passed the Senate 52-46, but it is expected to be vetoed by President Joe Biden.

She also was among three Democrats who voted with Republicans to pass a resolution denouncing attacks on pro-life groups and pregnancy centers following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.