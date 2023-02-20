×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mardi gras | shooting | new orleans

5 Shot, Including Girl, at Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans

police officers work at a crime scene
Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, Feb. 19. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 20 February 2023 07:10 AM EST

Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.

The other victims included a woman and three men, who were all taken to a hospital after Sunday night's shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus parade. One victim is in critical condition, according to Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier, but he did not specify which victim, WWL-TV reported.

One person was detained at the scene, police said.

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier said.

Two guns were recovered, he said, but he wasn't certain whether there was anyone else involved.

“This is really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras.”

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting. An officer said that the parade would resume to “get out of the way” of the crime scene.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody. The other victims included a woman and three men, who were all taken to a hospital after Sunday night's shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus...
mardi gras, shooting, new orleans
168
2023-10-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved