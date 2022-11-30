×
Tags: marcorubio | 2024 | florida | president

Rubio Hints at 2024 Run in Book Release

(Newsmax/"Vote For America 2022")

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:13 PM EST

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who finished third in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, is hinting at a run in 2024 as part of a book release slated for June, The Hill reports.

The book, which is titled "Decades of Decadence," was spared no details from its publisher, HarperCollins.

As part of its reporting, The Hill included comments from two unnamed Republican operatives, who speculated on a Rubio 2024 run.

"His problem is he doesn't have a base," one of the operatives said. "That was the problem in '16, but it's worse now. The base he had then was young suburban voters."

"A lot of his supporters from 2016 are with other people now, and he hasn't done anything over the last four years to build the type of organization you'd need to show you're running for president," the operative added.

"Here's the reason why he could be viable," the other operative chimed in. "He's just a great communicator and a very skilled candidate. He's never lost a race, other than to Donald Trump; and he still gives the best speech in Republican politics. The challenges are obvious, but the skill is undeniable."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who finished third in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, is hinting at a run in 2024 as part of a book release slated for June, The Hill reports.
