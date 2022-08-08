Poll: Rubio, Demings Tied in Florida Senate Race

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is in a tough fight to win reelection, according to polling results announced by two progressive groups.

Rubio and Democrat Rep. Val Demings each have 45% support, Progress Florida and Florida Watch survey results said, Florida Politics reported.

The progressive groups insisted the results were weighted imagining a strong Republican electorate coming out to vote.

"Importantly, this data comes from a poll weighted to reflect what would be the most pro-Republican electorate in recent history: with registered Republicans making up 41% of the electorate and registered Democrats 37%," pollsters Geoff Puryear and Annika Ramnath said, Florida Politics reported.

"For the last decade the Republican advantage has never been bigger than 2 points. By party identification the sample is 47% Republican and 44% Democrat."

The groups also claimed the survey produced results that were bad for President Joe Biden – with 57% holding a negative view of the president, including 44% viewing him "very unfavorably," and just 40% having a positive view.

"Still, as we are seeing across the country Democratic candidates are overperforming the president’s ratings and that is very much the case in Florida, still the nation’s largest swing state," pollsters wrote.

The survey, conducted by The Hub, showed that although Rubio was better known than Demings, more respondents held a negative view of the senator than the congresswoman from Orlando, Florida.

A total of 36% of voters have a favorable view of Demings, 30% hold an unfavorable view and 34% said they could not rate her, the poll results said.

As for Rubio, 52% hold an unfavorable view and 43% hold a favorable view of the two-term senator.

The progressive poll results found that voters statewide are divided equally on whether they are inclined to vote Democrat or Republican in November's midterms.

On a generic ballot, 46% said they would vote for a Democrat candidate and 46% said they’d vote for a Republican.

In February, a nonpartisan Mason-Dixon survey showed Rubio leading Demings by 7 points.

Demings, former chief of the Orlando Police Department, already has run TV ads in the state promoting her law enforcement experience and saying she’s tough on crime.