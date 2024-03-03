Sen. Marco Rubio: 'No Way' Russia Takes Half of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will never achieve his goal to take "all of Ukraine or half of Ukraine," so the grind of war needs to come to the negotiation table, according to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

"There is no way that the Russian Federation takes all of Ukraine or half of Ukraine," Rubio, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a televised interview Sunday. "That was Putin's goal from the beginning, to carve it up and have at least half the country, including Kyiv.

"That's not going to happen."

It is time for a "negotiated settlement," as former President Donald Trump has urged on the campaign trail.

"We have the reality that Ukraine is small compared to Russia in terms of size and its ability to conscript people," Rubio said. "In the past, I have tried not to talk about this publicly, because I thought it undermined the leverage that Ukraine had, but now it's the reality: Neither side is going to be able to achieve victory as defined in the most idealistic terms.

“So if, in fact, there's going to be a negotiated settlement, who's going to have the leverage here? Is it going to be Putin? Or is it going to be Ukraine? I want Ukraine to have the most amount of leverage possible."

That makes aid for Ukraine now important, Rubio added.

"I want Ukraine to have the most amount of leverage, and to do that, we have to help them," he continued. "I'm in favor of doing that."

That should only come with the U.S. border funding, Rubio concluded.

"But we have to first take care of our country — so yes, I believe that we should help Ukraine, but only after we help America through our border in the same way as Democrats are saying, We won't help Israel, unless you help Ukraine, because they're holding Israel as leverage and hostage over Ukraine,'' Rubio said.

"At the end of the day, that's what I hope we can achieve here. It begins with the president doing what he should do anyways, which is to reverse the executive orders that have caused this migrant crisis at our border."