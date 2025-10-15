Marco Rubio Emerges as Trump's Power Player

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears to be securing a strong place in the hearts and minds of Donald Trump and the president's supporters.

Rubio's stock has surged in the aftermath of Trump's Middle East peace agreement, elevating him as a central player in the president's inner circle and a formidable potential contender to be on the GOP's national ticket, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Trump's lavish praise, delivered at both Israel's Knesset and to world leaders in Egypt, put an exclamation point on Rubio's rise.

"I have a prediction that Marco will go down … as the greatest secretary of State in the history of the United States," Trump said of his former rival in the 2016 Republican primaries.

"Who the hell thought this was going to happen, Marco?"

Rubio played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages after nearly two years in captivity.

In a dramatic moment at the White House, Rubio slipped Trump a note and whispered that a deal was close — foreshadowing the president's trip to Israel and Egypt to formalize the agreement.

"Some serve a lifetime in public office and never experience a day like today," Rubio posted on X after departing the region, adding that the breakthrough "would not have happened without @POTUS doing some pretty extraordinary things."

Rubio's expanding portfolio extends well beyond the Middle East.

The secretary has visited Panama and El Salvador to bolster deportation cooperation, joined early talks with Russia over Ukraine, and has simultaneously filled multiple roles, including interim national security adviser and acting archivist, after Trump fired the previous officeholders.

The breadth of assignments underscores a remarkable evolution from 2016 adversary to trusted troubleshooter.

"When President Trump gives you more things to do, it means he has more trust and confidence in you," said Matt Terrill, Rubio's former 2016 chief of staff, The Hill reported.

Rubio's blend of MAGA appeal and establishment credentials is paying dividends where it matters most to Trump: results.

Politico in reported May that Rubio's stature inside the administration had grown as he aligned himself closely with Trump's agenda, earning enough confidence that the president tapped him as interim national security adviser.

"When I have a problem, I call up Marco. He gets it solved," Trump said during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden.

Supporters frame Rubio as a flexible operator who delivers results; detractors say he's abandoned prior positions to curry favor with Trump. Either way, his influence has clearly expanded.

The 2028 implications are hard to miss. The Hill notes that Rubio, who will be 57 in 2028, is frequently mentioned alongside Vice President JD Vance as a leading successor — or even a potential ticket-mate.

"It's either Vance–Rubio or Rubio–Vance unless something goes really wrong in the midterms," a source close to the White House told The Hill.