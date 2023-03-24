Sen. Rubio: TikTok CEO Lies

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the congressional testimony of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and accused him of lying.

"Shou Chew's comments, lies, and omissions reveal the close relationship between TikTok, ByteDance, and ultimately the Chinese government," Rubio said. "After today's [Thursday] hearing, there should be no doubt that TikTok represents a national security threat. The time for half-measures and mitigation are over. It is time to pass my Anti-Social CCP Act and ban TikTok."

Chew testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was grilled by Democrat and Republican lawmakers on whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, has been spying on the app's 150 million American users.

Rubio on Thursday released a video pushing to ban the controversial social media app.

"TikTok poses a national security risk for America," Rubio said in the video. "The risk isn't the goofy videos trying to get us to try out the latest dance moves. The risk is that TikTok is the only social media that is completely controlled by the Communist Party of China."