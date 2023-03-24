×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marco rubio | tiktok | shou zi chew | lies | testimony | china | ccp

Sen. Rubio: TikTok CEO Lies

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 08:29 AM EDT

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the congressional testimony of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and accused him of lying.

"Shou Chew's comments, lies, and omissions reveal the close relationship between TikTok, ByteDance, and ultimately the Chinese government," Rubio said. "After today's [Thursday] hearing, there should be no doubt that TikTok represents a national security threat. The time for half-measures and mitigation are over. It is time to pass my Anti-Social CCP Act and ban TikTok."

Chew testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was grilled by Democrat and Republican lawmakers on whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, has been spying on the app's 150 million American users.

Rubio on Thursday released a video pushing to ban the controversial social media app.

"TikTok poses a national security risk for America," Rubio said in the video. "The risk isn't the goofy videos trying to get us to try out the latest dance moves. The risk is that TikTok is the only social media that is completely controlled by the Communist Party of China."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the congressional testimony of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and accused him of lying.
marco rubio, tiktok, shou zi chew, lies, testimony, china, ccp
183
2023-29-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved