Rubio Asks, China Responds to Deter Iran on Choking Strait

Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked China on Sunday to persuade Iran not to follow through on threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world's oil production flows, following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

And China apparently got the message.

"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them [Iran] about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said, The Daily Wire reported Monday. "If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake; it's economic suicide for them if they do it. And we retain options to deal with that, but other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries' economies a lot worse than ours. It would be, I think, a massive escalation that would merit a response, not just by us, but from others."

China buys more oil from Iran than any other nation, with its imports surpassing 1.8 million barrels a day last month, the BBC reported Monday, citing data by ship tracking firm Vortexa. Iranian state-owned PressTV reported Sunday that the country's parliament backed closing the Strait of Hormuz, but the final decision lies with Iran's national security council.

China's state-owned Global Times reported Monday that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the Persian Gulf and its surrounding waters are vital channels for international goods and energy trade, and that safeguarding security and stability in the region serves "the common interests of the international community."

Jiakun did not address whether Beijing had contacted Iran directly about the strait but said it has maintained communication with Tehran "on the current situation."

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported June 16 that 84% of the crude oil and condensate and 83% of the liquefied natural gas that moved through the strait went to Asian markets in 2024, accounting for a combined 69% of all Hormuz crude oil and condensate flows that year. The group said China, India, Japan, and South Korea likely would be most affected by supply disruptions if Iran follows through on a blockade.

Retired Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Sunday that any attempt by Iran to block the strait would be a short-lived, ending within minutes. He said U.S. and allied forces would swiftly counter any Iranian attempt to block the strait, warning Tehran that escalating military actions would jeopardize the Islamic regime's survival.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Monday that U.S. military assets will effectively veto any attempt by Iran to close the strait.

"The Straits of Hormuz have always been a choke point," said Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general. "Our subsurface and our air assets are on station right now, and they're going to be utilized as necessary to ensure that the straits stay open."