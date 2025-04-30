Rubio: Biden State Dept Had Dossier on Trump Official

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that the Biden administration had been keeping a dossier on "at least one" current member of the Trump leadership team, the Hill first reported.

Rubio did not announce the name of the individual, nor the particulars of the documentation but did indicate it was someone in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and had been identified by the previous State Department as a "purveyor of disinformation."

"Was it me or Elon?" someone in the room off camera quipped. Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk fell out of favor with Democrats following his embrace of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2024. In May of 2022, the Biden administration briefly flirted with a separate task force on disinformation to combat alternative views following the purchase of what was then Twitter by Musk. The "Disinformation Governance Board" was led by Nina Jankowicz who the Biden White House labeled a "disinformation expert."

"And by the way, I’m not gonna say who it is, I’ll leave it up to them. There’s at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts to identify them as purveyors of disinformation," Rubio said, adding, "We have these dossiers. We are going to be turning those over to these individuals."

"We had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans," Rubio said referring to the Global Engagement Center, an entity within the State Department that was established in 2016 under the Obama administration as an effort to combat "foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts."

Republicans had blasted the GEC over what they deemed were targeted efforts to silence conservatives opinion in the U.S. On Monday, Rubio officially announced that the agency would be shutting down, labeling it part of the "censorship-industrial complex."