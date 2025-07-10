Rubio Slams Russia Over Lack of Progress in Talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday he had a frank and constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but echoed President Donald Trump's frustration over the lack of progress in talks to end the more than 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

Rubio and Lavrov met for an hour on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was their second meeting since Rubio took office, although they have spoken by phone several times.

"We had a productive, I think constructive, and frank meeting," Rubio said, according to the transcript of a news conference provided by the State Department. "And hopefully it'll lead to progress."

Rubio was asked about reports that Lavrov presented a new approach to Ukraine. But he did not provide details, saying only that it could "potentially" open a path toward peace.

"Well, it's not a new approach," he said. "It's a new idea, a new concept that I'll take back to the President to discuss. This new approach is not something that automatically leads to peace, but it could potentially open the door to a path.

"But as I said, again, the President's been pretty clear. I mean, he's been frustrated by the lack of progress on a war that he thinks should have never happened — very costly, very bloody. The President wants to end wars. He's not a fan of wars. He thinks wars are a waste of time and a waste of lives. And we're going to continue to do everything we can and engage in every productive way possible to bring an end to this war."

Trump said in Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, which aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform, that he is not happy with Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war, a conflict that Trump committed to swiftly end upon beginning his second term.

"The escalating Russian attacks, the president has been clear, are abhorrent," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters Thursday.

"We strongly condemn Russia's escalating attacks on Ukraine and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and families of those killed. Every week, we see reports of Russia setting new records for the scale of its aerial attacks. Every nation wants to have records, but not that kind.

"As Secretary Rubio said today, we've seen an acceleration of attacks. President Trump's No. 1 interest is to stop people from dying, and the destruction that's ongoing every single day. He is going to do everything he can in his power to end this war and any other war he has a chance to end.

"We're going to continue to work at it. We understand that these things take time and patience, but obviously we are frustrated that more progress has not been made."

Trump also said in the meeting he is strongly considering bipartisan legislation drafted by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that would impose crippling economic sanctions on Russia, including 500% tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, natural gas, uranium, or other exports.

"Our strategy is to continue to engage all parties involved in finding an outcome to this conflict," Rubio said, according to Bruce. "I echoed to Lavrov what the president said, both the disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress in peace talks or in a path forward.

"We hope that can change and we're going to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference."

Newsmax has reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.