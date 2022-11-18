Florida Sens. Seek Relief Figures for Hurricane Assistance

Florida Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are asking the Biden administration to expedite a compilation of the disaster assistance figures related to hurricanes Fiona, Ian, and Nicole.

Their request came in a Thursday letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

"These figures are vital to allow us to quickly take up and pass emergency disaster funding to ensure our communities impacted by these deadly storms have all resources needed to fully recover from their devastating effects," the senators wrote in the letter.

"As you are aware, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico as a devastating Category 4 storm on September 18, 2022, causing multiple deaths and widespread destruction to the island's infrastructure.

"Ten days later, on September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida as a deadly Category 4 storm, bringing with it catastrophic winds, torrential rainfall, and devastating storm surges that wreaked havoc across much of the State. More recently, Hurricane Nicole struck Florida in the early-morning hours of November 10, 2022, causing substantial erosion and heavy damage to coastal communities and raking across the state while adding to the path of destruction Hurricane Ian left in its wake.

"With substantial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, Floridians and Puerto Ricans have begun the long road to recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Fiona, Ian, and Nicole, and we stand ready to support those recovery efforts through emergency supplemental appropriations.

"Floridians and Puerto Ricans are resilient and determined, and we are confident that, with full cooperation and support from the Federal government, we will rebuild stronger than ever and recover from the devastation wrought by these devastating storms."

According to ABC News, at least 127 Floridians died due to Hurricane Ian. CNN reported at least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be related to Hurricane Fiona.