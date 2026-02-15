Rubio's Munich Speech Draws Global Praise, Signals New Chapter for Alliance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered what supporters are calling a defining foreign policy speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, outlining President Donald Trump's vision for a revitalized transatlantic alliance rooted in sovereignty, shared heritage, and renewed Western strength.

In an 18-minute address that earned a standing ovation from attendees, Rubio framed the United States and Europe as heirs to a common civilizational legacy and urged European leaders to embrace a more self-reliant and confident future.

Rubio's remarks were embraced by Europeans across the continent.

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "very much reassured by the speech" noting he is "a good friend, a strong ally."

The speech quickly reverberated across political lines in Washington and drew praise from commentators and public figures around the globe.

Rubio began by invoking the historical bonds between the United States and Europe, emphasizing what he described as the continent's profound Christian foundations and cultural traditions that shaped the American experiment.

"Modern America was birthed on the European continent," Rubio said, arguing that the two remain bound not merely by treaties but by shared values, history, and moral vision.

He outlined what he characterized as Trump's "America First" foreign policy — a doctrine that prioritizes national sovereignty while fostering cooperation among strong, independent nations.

Rubio rejected what he called "outdated globalist structures" and warned against "self-destructive policies," specifically citing unchecked mass migration and climate policies he described as extreme.

At the same time, Rubio stressed that "America First doesn't mean America alone," calling for a partnership with Europe based on mutual benefit and shared defense burdens. He urged European nations to strengthen their militaries, secure their borders, and defend what he called the cultural and civilizational foundations of the West.

"Our adversaries grow stronger when our alliances grow weaker," Rubio said, adding that the United States seeks a Europe that is "prosperous, secure, sovereign, and confident in its identity."

The response from Republican lawmakers was immediate and enthusiastic.

Vice President JD Vance called it "a great speech," adding that it was "worth watching the whole thing."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described Rubio's remarks as "masterful," praising his explanation that America First represents "a new relationship with Europe that is equally beneficial."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, highlighted the strategic implications, saying Rubio's "powerful words" underscored that "when our allies and partnerships are stronger, our adversaries are weaker."

Sen. Mike Lee, R- Utah, said the secretary "speaks truth to power," while Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., called the address "remarkable" and "a must watch."

House members echoed those sentiments.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., described the speech as "a tour de force," saying it encapsulated "the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., called it "an absolutely superb overseas address — strong, smart, and persuasive."

Several observers drew comparisons to past American statesmen.

Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz called the address "Reaganesque in vision, Churchillian in resolve."

Journalist Catherine Herridge described it as "consequential," while New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said simply, "Marco Rubio is brilliant."

RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway called it potentially one of "the greatest American speeches of all time," saying it combined "hard-nosed Trump foreign policy" with "Reagan's confidence and optimism."

Even cultural commentators and entertainers weighed in.

Actor Rob Schneider declared, "Western Civilization needs no apology," while commentator Meghan McCain called it "truly one of the most inspiring speeches I've seen in years."

Federalist Society Washington Fellow Theo Wold observed that a speech by a U.S. secretary of state denouncing mass migration and celebrating Christianity's role in Western civilization "would have been unthinkable a decade ago," suggesting a broader shift in American political discourse and growing acceptance in Europe of the new relationship.