WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marco rubio | harvard | visa | social media

State Dept. Orders Reviews of Harvard Visa Applicants' Social Media

By    |   Friday, 30 May 2025 12:05 PM EDT

The State Department has ordered U.S. consulates and embassies to start screening the social media accounts of people applying for student visas for antisemitic posts, saying the move is a pilot program that could be expanded to the nation's colleges and universities. 

In a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent out Thursday night, consulate officers were told to "conduct a complete screening of the online presence of any nonimmigrant visa applicant seeking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose," Politico reported Friday.

The policy mainly affects students but also includes guest speakers, researchers, staff, faculty members, and more at the Ivy League university, which has remained under fire for several weeks from President Donald Trump and his administration. 

According to the cable, obtained by Politico, the policy is to take effect immediately, and puts a proposal the administration made earlier this week to vet the social media accounts of all foreign students applying to colleges in the United States. 

The State Department also said it wants the consular officials to consider whether some applicants lack a social media presence or have their accounts restricted to private views are keeping a low profile because they want to remain evasive. 

The memo also instructed officials to inform applicants who keep their accounts private that they could be seen as evading scrutiny and request that they open their accounts while their case is vetted by the Fraud Prevention Unit. 

While the cable identifies antisemitism as the focus of the investigations, it did not spell out what would be considered inadmissible. 

The administration has made moves against Harvard over claims the school has failed to address antisemitism on campus after the Hamas invasion of Israel.

Harvard has already been stripped of billions of dollars in research funding and had its ability to enroll international students suspended before a federal judge blocked that decision. 

On Wednesday, Rubio said the administration plans to "aggressively revoke" the visas of Chinese students who study in sensitive fields. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The State Department has ordered U.S. consulates and embassies to start screening the social media accounts of people applying for student visas for antisemitic posts, saying the move is a pilot program that could be expanded to the nation's colleges and universities. In a...
marco rubio, harvard, visa, social media
334
2025-05-30
Friday, 30 May 2025 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved