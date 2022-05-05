Rubio Slams Federal Retirement Investing in Chinese Companies

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Thursday said it should be "common sense" that American military members' retirement money shouldn't go toward helping the China communists.

The Federal Thrift Retirement Investment Board (FTRIB), which administers the 401(k) for U.S. military men and women, wants to invest federal employee retirement funds into companies that are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

"If you are in the armed forces, defending this country, you’re putting money aside in this equivalent of a 401(k)," Rubio said on the Fox Business network. "They are turning around and investing that money [in] companies in China that are controlled by the military, designing the weapons that are one day going to be to attack you, kill you, or kill your children when they grow up and serve in the military. That is outrageous.

"I think there's just a very simple, common-sense line here. Why are we using American money to fund companies that are building the weapons that are being designed to destroy and kill American troops?"

Rubio added that the Chinese companies do not follow requirements in terms of transparency and auditing requirements.

"You're risking American money into companies that we know very little about and in fact refuse to comply," Rubio said on "Mornings with Maria."

The senator admitted that he didn’t know whether steps will be taken to prevent such federal investment in Chinese companies.

"It's a bipartisan issue, meaning generally everybody agrees. It's not a bipartisan priority. In fact, even in my own party, it's not a priority for everybody," he told host Maria Bartiromo.

"A lot of people would agree with the position, but [they’re not all] interested in focusing on it, really tuning into it, working on it on a daily basis.

"There are a lot of reasons why people aren't. Either they don't take the threat seriously, or they’re listening to some of these people that come from Wall Street over here and tell us not to mess around with investment, give you the runaround as to why we're exaggerating and it’s not a big deal."

Rubio said that one challenge to stopping such investments is that some people put financial return ahead of doing the right thing.

"Unfortunately, we have seen across equities markets that people think or believe their only job or only consideration is, Can I get a good return for our investors?" Rubio said. "That is a very important consideration, there is no doubt about it, but I think there needs to be some common sense here.

"Now, it's sometimes the same people, on the other hand, that have no problem divesting … companies that are involved in fossil fuels or [gun production]. They have no problem divesting … those companies, but at the same time, they have no interest in not putting money into the hands of companies that are controlled by the military of a country that intends to overtake America, become the world's most powerful country, and in that process threaten our troops in the Asia-Pacific region and, frankly, at some point, anywhere in the world."