×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marco rubio | abortion | access | emergency | declaration | joe biden

Rubio Moves to Stop Emergency Declaration for Abortion Access Expansion

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 09:41 AM EST

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will introduce a bill that would prohibit President Joe Biden from expanding abortion access through a public health emergency, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

News of Rubio's legislation comes after the Biden administration floated the idea of using an emergency declaration. It would prohibit the president from declaring a national emergency under the Stafford Act and prohibit the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from declaring a public health emergency for this purpose, CNA reported.

Rubio introduced similar legislation last year when it stalled in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

A public health emergency declaration normally is issued to address severe weather, disease outbreaks, or other imminent health emergencies.

Pro-abortion advocates have urged Biden and HHS to take such a step in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which they claim has created a "full-scale reproductive health crisis," Axios reported Tuesday.

The White House has said that declaring a public health emergency did not "seem like a great option" to expand abortion access.

Rubio's bill would stop any emergency declaration from promoting, supporting, or expanding access to abortion, and prevent states from being punished for restricting abortion.

Axios reported Tuesday that HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said currently there is an ongoing evaluation into the possible approach.

"There are certain criteria that you look for to be able to declare a public health emergency," Becerra told Axios. "That's typically done by scientists and those that are professionals in those fields who will tell us whether we are in a state of emergency and based on that, I have the ability to make a declaration."

Some pro-life lawmakers and organizations warned that using an emergency declaration to expand abortion access would be an abuse of power.

"The fact that the Biden administration wants to declare a public emergency to promote the wanton abortion of unborn children, a grotesque abuse of power, but won't hardly spend a dime on tackling true emergencies like the one at our southern border, proves just how painfully out of touch President Biden is," Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, chair of the Senate Pro-Life caucus, told CNA in a statement.

National Right to Life Committee President Carol Tobias told CNA that use of a public health emergency to expand abortion access likely would face legal challenges.

"In the end, the ability not to kill preborn babies does not make for a public health emergency," Tobias told CNA. "There are times where I think this is absolutely their No. 1 priority."

Tobias cautioned that "this could be a way that the administration is trying to undermine the Hyde Amendment" and "use our tax dollars … to fund abortion."

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the federal government from funding abortion, with the exception of rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will introduce a bill that would prohibit President Joe Biden from expanding abortion access through a public health emergency, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.
marco rubio, abortion, access, emergency, declaration, joe biden
468
2023-41-01
Wednesday, 01 February 2023 09:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved