Sen. Rubio: Dems Contested Every GOP Election Since '00

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday refused to say he’ll accept the 2024 presidential election results, sidestepping a commitment by declaring it’s Democrats who have a history of pushing back on GOP wins.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Rubio predicted no matter who wins the November race, “it going to be contested by either side.”

“The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000. Every single one,” he asserted.

According to Rubio, voters’ confidence is “undermined” when “you have places like Wisconsin with over 500 illegal drop box locations, and when you have places like Georgia, where liberal groups are paying people $10 per vote.”

“What undermines elections is when NBC News and every major news outlet in America in 2020 censored the Biden laptop story, which turned out to be true, not Russian misinformation,” he added.

Rubio predicted if Republicans go to court over the election results, it won’t be any different than what Democrats will do if they lose.

“We’re going to use lawyers to go to court and point out the fact that states are not following their own election laws,” he said.

Rubio, who went up against Trump in the 2016 race for the White House, also blasted Democrats for failing to develop “meaningful” abortion restrictions.

“The extremists here are the Democrats,” he said.

“We are not like the Democrats, where unless you are in favor of their bills that basically say, Let’s just put in all this fancy language, but it’s not meaningful in terms of any restrictions,” he said.

To get Planned Parenthood’s support, “you have to be for abortion at any time. I don’t care what they say. That’s the practical impact of their laws. They are radicals on this,” Rubio said.

On the contentious issue of illegal migration, Rubio said the influx has changed dramatically from just a decade ago.

“Back in 2013, when I was involved in immigration reform, we had 11 to 12 million people that had been here for longer than a decade,” he said. “Now, we’ve had almost that number in the last three years alone from all over the world, including people that I believe are terrorists, people that I believe are going to conduct terrorist attacks in this country, given the opportunity. Certainly, people [have come] that were criminals in their home country.”

“This is not immigration. This is mass migration. This is an invasion of the country, and it needs to be dealt with dramatically,” he said.