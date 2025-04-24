Accidental Court Filing in N.Y. Congestion Toll Fight

An attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice accidentally filed a document in connection with the Trump administration battle with New York over its lower Manhattan congestion toll.

ABC reported that the document in the overnight filing was apparently part of an internal department review of how the case was shaping up and pointed to several potential flaws in the government’s plans to move forward with trying to block the toll.

The DOJ sent a letter to the court immediately after the disclosure was discovered and asked that it be permanently sealed, and said that it was "plainly filed in error."

The battle over the congestion toll is far from over. New York officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, have refused the Trump Administration's order to stop charging the fees to drivers in lower Manhattan. They range, during peak hours, from $4.50 for motorcycles and $9 for a standard passenger vehicle to more than double that for a large delivery truck or semi.

The AP reported that an official with the Manhattan Transportation Authority said in a case filing that "congestion pricing is here to stay."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the toll amounts to "class warfare."