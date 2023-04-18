People Injured, Trapped in Manhattan Garage Collapse

A parking garage collapse in New York City's lower Manhattan caused several injuries Tuesday, local emergency officials and media said, adding people might be trapped in the structure.

The second floor of the garage collapsed on to the first, New York emergency officials said, according to CBS News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and was be heading to the scene to survey the damage, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

Video from the scene cited by CBS News showed a rescue operation being underway.