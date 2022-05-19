Manchin: Biden's Gas Leasing Policy Puts America's Energy Security at Risk

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., blasted President Joe Biden’s energy and gas leasing policies, saying they "put America's energy security at risk."

Manchin, chairman of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, made his comments Thursday during a hearing on the Interior Department’s fiscal 2023 budget request, according to The Hill.

Manchin pointed to the administration’s reference to that industry’s 9,000 unused leases in its attempt to explain the energy crisis.

"If the administration’s argument is that industry is sitting on these leases … why don’t they do something about it?" Manchin said. "For example, if the concern is that too many leases are not being developed in a timely manner, the department could increase the rental rates over time to provide a financial disincentive against holding leases for speculation alone."

The Hill reported that Manchin acknowledged that "new lease sales would not immediately increase production," but he claimed the administration's focus on current production "puts America's energy security at risk."

The Hill said Republicans have blamed the high gas prices in part on the Biden administration’s policies on oil and gas leasing, including a since-ended freeze on lease sales on public lands.

But The Hill noted the full process of selling leases and drilling takes years and would not bring any immediate relief at the pump

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., ripped the Biden administration for not caring about the American people.

Appearing on the Newsmax television show "American Agenda" Hern noted Oklahoma has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

"But this president has been relentless during his campaign and [his] first actions [as] president for trying to destroy the fossil fuel industry; from every aspect of it, from permitting to leases, tax code; trying to destroy the demand side with funding [and] giving tax credits for electric vehicles ... [President Joe Biden's] secretary of energy laughed when she heard about high gas prices."