Mamdani Seen With Imam Linked to WTC Co-Conspirator List

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani this week campaigned with imam Siraj Wahhaj, who appeared on a list of unindicted co-conspirators in the trial of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, reports the New York Post.

The pair were together at the Iman’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Mosque in a photo Mamdani posted to X a day after the first mayoral debate.

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani wrote on X Friday.

“I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam (Councilman Yusef Salaam (D-Manhattan), of Harlem. A beautiful Jummah,” he added.

Wahhaj is the longtime Imam of Masjid Al‑Taqwa in Brooklyn, New York, which he founded (in effect) in 1981.

Wahhaj’s Masjid Al-Taqwa in Brooklyn had, during the late 1980s and early 1990s, attracted several Muslims who later became involved in the bombing or in related extremist circles around Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, which is why prosecutors named Wahhaj as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC case.

“Unindicted” means the government alleged possible connections or relevant information but did not charge him with any crime.

He was never arrested, indicted, or tried and condemned the bombing publicly, emphasizing that Islam forbids killing innocent people. Wahhaj also cooperated with authorities — he voluntarily testified as a defense witness, stating his opposition to violence and explaining his teachings on Islam and

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.