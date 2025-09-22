Mamdani Cancels WABC Town Hall Over Kimmel

New York Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani will announce Monday he is pulling out of a televised town hall with WABC News, citing ABC's suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show amid alleged pressure from the Trump administration.

Mamdani's campaign reportedly said the decision is meant as a stand for free speech, which he says is under attack following threats from the Federal Communications Commission over Kimmel's comments about the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"We simply cannot accept any capitulation to Donald Trump's attacks on our fundamental freedoms," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Now is the time for leadership that fights back with action, and collectively, we must use every tool at our disposal to send a message to Washington and corporate powers alike: Our freedom of speech is not a bargaining chip."

The lawmaker, a democratic socialist member of the New York Assembly and front-runner in the Nov. 4 general election, will make the announcement at a Monday morning news conference at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park. His campaign said the site was chosen to underscore President Roosevelt's 1941 call to defend "Four Freedoms," including freedom of speech.

Mamdani also plans to warn about the impact on production staff for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" should the suspension become permanent, including writers, musicians, and crew.

ABC and its parent company Disney pulled the show last week after FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggested regulatory consequences, and Nexstar stopped airing it on its 32 ABC affiliates.