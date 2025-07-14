WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson: Dems Learned Nothing by Backing Mamdani

By    |   Monday, 14 July 2025 02:29 PM EDT

Democrats have "learned nothing from their historic defeat in 2024" by "rallying around a radical, antisemitic, abolish-ICE, defund-the-police, big-government Marxist" in Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, said House Speaker Mike Johnson, D-La.

"Comrade Mamdani’s extreme views are bad news for New York City, but great news for House Republicans," Johnson told the Daily Caller.

"Come the 2026 midterms, voters will be reminded that while the Democrat Party falls further hostage to the radical left, Republicans are delivering a common sense, America First agenda," he added.

Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist, has moved quickly to consolidate support since winning the Democrat primary this month ahead of the November election.

He has been endorsed by New York Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nydia Velazquez, Adriano Espaillat and Jerry Nadler and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

