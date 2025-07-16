Mamdani Gives House Dems Insight Into Successful Campaign Strategy

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in the race for mayor of New York City, on Wednesday gave House Dems insight to his successful campaign strategy, reports Politico.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, pulled off a massive upset to claim the Democratic nomination for mayor over seasoned rivals, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

His victory sent shockwaves through U.S. politics — many Republicans have attacked him, and President Donald Trump recently claimed Mamdani was a "communist."

On Wednesday, he told lawmakers during a roughly two-hour meeting about "the effective communications strategy that they employed, very dynamic and natural," said Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.

"And it allowed him to project who he is and his vision for New York."

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., told Politico there was no "debating that the campaign that [Mamdani] ran was a successful one.

"His economic message, his ability to cut through and just speak to people's pain points in New York City. And then how he did it, right, the videos, the media, the volunteers, the organizing. ... We talked about the lessons from that campaign and how it can really impact the way we speak to voters," she added.

Added Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.: "The party can learn a lot from him and AOC about digital communication and organizing."