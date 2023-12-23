Ocala Police Searching For Suspect After Mall Shooting

Police in Ocala, Florida are searching for a suspect involved in an "isolated incident" shooting at a local shopping mall crowded with last-minute Christmas shoppers Saturday, with one man killed and a woman being treated in a local hospital for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ocala Police posted on Facebook that the incident began at about 3:40 p.m. when the department got a call concerning a shooting at the Paddock Mall, and that multiple shots had been fired, the department posted on its Facebook page.

"It came over the dispatch radio as an active shooter situation and we responded with a heavy police presence and entered into the building to eliminate the threat," the department posted. "We discovered that there was no active shooter but that a shooting did occur in the mall."

The male victim, who has not been identified, was found dead in a common area of the mall, the police believe the shooter fled the area and remains at large.

It is also believed that the shooting "may have been targeted" rather than a random mass shooting event, the department said.

The department said it is conducting a secondary sweep of the mall, which was evacuated shortly after the initial report, and asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Initial reports said that multiple people were injured during the incident, which was initially described as an "active shooting" situation at the mall, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The Ocala StarBanner reported Saturday that the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office were present at the scene, as well as county and city fire rescue teams and representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Several witnesses told the newspaper that they had heard the shots.