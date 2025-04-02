WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: male | female | transgender

US Immigration Form Limits Gender to Male or Female

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 07:33 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday updated its policy to recognize just two sexes — male or female — on immigration forms, The Washington Times reported.

"There are only two sexes — male and female," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, in a statement. "President Trump promised the American people a revolution of common sense, and that includes making sure that the policy of the U.S. government agrees with simple biological reality."

“Proper management of our immigration system is a matter of national security, not a place to promote and coddle an ideology that permanently harms children and robs real women of their dignity, safety and well-being,” she added.

The “another gender identity” option was introduced in 2023 under the Biden administration in an effort to make the immigration process more inclusive for nonbinary and transgender people.

The update was prompted by Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order on “restoring biological truth to the federal government.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday updated its policy to recognize just two sexes (male or female) on immigration forms, The Washington Times reports.
male, female, transgender
157
2025-33-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 07:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved