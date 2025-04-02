US Immigration Form Limits Gender to Male or Female

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday updated its policy to recognize just two sexes — male or female — on immigration forms, The Washington Times reported.

"There are only two sexes — male and female," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, in a statement. "President Trump promised the American people a revolution of common sense, and that includes making sure that the policy of the U.S. government agrees with simple biological reality."

“Proper management of our immigration system is a matter of national security, not a place to promote and coddle an ideology that permanently harms children and robs real women of their dignity, safety and well-being,” she added.

The “another gender identity” option was introduced in 2023 under the Biden administration in an effort to make the immigration process more inclusive for nonbinary and transgender people.

The update was prompted by Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order on “restoring biological truth to the federal government.”