×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: malcolm x | murder | new york | hassan | crump

Claim: Law Enforcement Involved in Malcolm X Killing

By    |   Wednesday, 26 July 2023 11:35 AM EDT

A man who claims to have witnessed the assassination of Malcolm X contends law enforcement was involved in the 1965 killing.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a Tuesday press conference that reopening an investigation into the crime was warranted, Gothamist reported.

"The government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X," Crump claimed at the Audubon Ballroom on West 165th Street in Manhattan, where the killing took place.

In a court affidavit that was released to the public, Mustafa Hassan, 84, said he was a member of the Organization of African American Unity, a group formed by Malcolm X in 1964, and was part of the security detail on the day of the fatal shooting, Gothamist reported.

Hassan said that after a "series of gunshots" at the Audubon Ballroom, he encountered a man "running down the aisle towards the exit where I had been posted with a gun in his hand."

Hassan claimed he knocked down the man, Talmadge X. Hayer, who was eventually convicted of the killing, along with two other men.

Hassan said he heard one police officer at the time ask another, "Is he one of ours?" that made him think the assassin was an informant.

For decades, supporters of Malcolm X have contended that the government played a role in his death.

The NYPD did not respond to questions about the claims made by Hassan. Last year, the city agreed to a $36 million payout after the exoneration of two men who were wrongfully convicted in the murder, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009.

Hayer, also known as Thomas Hagen, was paroled in 2010.

Malcolm X's family is suing the NYPD and federal law enforcement agencies for allegedly concealing evidence related to the assassination.

Crump said he hopes Hassan's revelations will pressure the Biden administration and the Department of Justice to re-open the investigation into the killing and law enforcement's possible role.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A man who claims to have witnessed the assassination of Malcolm X contends law enforcement was involved in the 1965 killing.
malcolm x, murder, new york, hassan, crump
322
2023-35-26
Wednesday, 26 July 2023 11:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved