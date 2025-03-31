Newsmax IPO Makes Headlines Across the Globe

Newsmax's debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NMAX) on Monday caught the attention of major media around the globe after its stock price rose over 700% in its first day of trading.

Shares of Newsmax, which were priced at a flat $10 for its initial public offering, found eager buyers as its shares started trading early Monday at around $14 a share.

But what happened in the ensuing hours shocked even Wall Street pros as they watched the ticker show Newsmax stock crashing through the $50 and $60 barriers.

Eventually, Newsmax closed on the Big Board with a share price of $83.51 — a jump of 735%.

Bloomberg called it the best opening day for a stock in more than three years.

Here's a round-up of major press coverage for the Newsmax debut:

The Wall Street Journal described the opening day as a "roaring market debut."

Forbes noted Newsmax's market cap, reporting that by Monday afternoon, Newsmax "was more valuable than the media companies Tegna and Sinclair combined, which together own nearly 250 local television stations."

CNBC suggested the response was unusual: "A pure-play TV network IPO in the U.S. is a rarity, with Dealogic data showing there hasn't been one comparable to Newsmax in recent decades."

Fast Company reported that Newsmax's business model "may be primed for the current shift in viewing habits" as it focuses on both the legacy cable world and the emerging OTT streaming one.

Bloomberg noted that this stock's success could not be chalked up to institutional players as "individual investors helping hand the firm the best first-day performance since 2022."

The Economic Times headlined the big news: "Newsmax has grabbed Wall Street's attention, surging more than 500% after its market debut in just a few hours of trading."

Hollywood's Deadline saw a political connection, saying Newsmax's trading "price explosion" was fueled by "individual and retail investors looking to buy into [President Donald] Trump's second term."

Business Insider also noted Trump's rise as a help, writing that Newsmax's "popularity has risen steadily since the 2024 election."

Similarly, Investing.com stated that "Buoyed by the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Newsmax has ascended to the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the United States, trailing just behind CNN."

Variety may have summed up the day: "Enthusiasm for the stock may be an indicator of the fortunes of conservative media outlets."