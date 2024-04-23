WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: maine | shield | law | abortion | gender | care

Maine Gov Signs Bill to Protect Abortion, Gender Care Providers

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 04:19 PM EDT

Maine's Democratic governor signed a bill designed to protect providers of abortion and gender-transition care from legal action brought by other states.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal after the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature approved it earlier in the month. The state joins more than a dozen others that protect medical providers from out-of-state investigations about abortions.

The proposal created a disagreement between Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and attorneys general in several other states, including Tennessee. The out-of-state attorneys general threatened legal action if Maine proceeded with its law. Frey dismissed the threats as “meritless.”

The proposal also caused considerable debate in Maine, where Republicans opposed it.

Representatives for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund said Tuesday the signing of the bill was a major step for reproductive freedom in Maine.

“Maine remains a safe harbor for sexual and reproductive health care, for providers and the patients they serve,” from Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

