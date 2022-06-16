Maine Prosecutor Loses Primary to Soros-Backed Challenger

A prosecutor in Maine lost in a Democratic primary this week to a challenger who received substantial support from the political action committee of George Soros.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday lost to environmental attorney Jackie Sartoris in the Democratic primary. Sartoris will not face an opponent in the general election this November, as no Republicans or independents ran for the post.

“If the voters elect me in November, I am prepared for the hard work ahead, and look forward to securing the common sense and pragmatic policies that reflect the values of our [county] and deliver the criminal justice reforms we promised in this campaign,” Sartoris said in a statement, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The newspaper notes that Soros, who has established a nationwide network dedicated to helping elect progressive prosecutors, spent about $440,000 to defeat Sahrbeck, a former registered Republican who ran for district attorney as an independent and later enrolled as a Democrat. Sartoris, during her campaign, emphasized that she is a “lifelong Democrat.”

Soros’ PAC hit Sahrbeck over his past affiliation with the GOP, including his time working under former Republican District Attorney Stephanie Anderson, and his prosecution of a victim of sex trafficking in 2018.

“As she officially moves into the role, I will assist Jackie in the transition to ensure the best possible outcome for the people of Cumberland County,” Sahrbeck said in a statement.