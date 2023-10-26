Family of Maine Shooter Suspect Texting Him to Surrender

The family of Maine shooter suspect Robert Card told CNN on Thursday that they've been texting him and telling him to turn himself in to police.

Authorities launched a multistate manhunt Thursday for Card, after they say he killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

Former colleagues described the 40-year-old Army reservist as "very comfortable in the woods." He is still at large and the manhunt is ongoing.

Schools, businesses, and stores were shuttered Thursday and people remained behind locked doors in communities as far as 50 miles away from the scenes, as Card is considered armed and dangerous.

Ryan, Card's brother, told CNN that the family "has actually been texting him, reaching out to him, telling him to surrender."

CNN correspondent Pamela Brown reported during "CNN News Central" that "The family is doing everything they can to help police bring him into custody.

"[We] have helped law enforcement in anyway possible ... the police have been given anything that we can offer to facilitate their efforts ... there are many people hurting out there, please focus on them ... this is many people's worst nightmare," the brother wrote in a text message.

Brown said Card's brother would not confirm if he had replied to text messages from the family. The suspect's sister-in-law also spoke with CNN, describing the shooting as "an acute episode." She indicated he "did not have a long history of mental health issues."

Former colleagues of Card who spoke with Brown described him as a "skilled marksman" and "outdoorsman" who is "one of the best shooters in his Army Reserve unit."

The Associated Press reported that police across the country received a bulletin after the attack that said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

Card was reportedly training with the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when his commanding officers expressed concern about him.

According to an official who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, state police took Card to the Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point for evaluation.