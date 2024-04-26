Maine Dems May Counter Nebraska Election Changes

Democrats in Maine may attempt to change the state's rules for awarding electoral votes if Republicans in Nebraska pass legislation awarding all their electoral votes to a single candidate, Politico reported.

Republicans in Nebraska introduced a bill that would change how the state awards its electoral votes in a presidential election — which awards three of its five votes based on a candidate's performance in three congressional districts — to a system that awards all of the state's electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in the state.

Democrats in Maine, the only other state in the country to award part of its electoral votes based on performance in individual congressional districts, said in a statement Friday that it would "be compelled to act in order to restore fairness," if Nebraska proceeds with the plan.

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned a single electoral vote in Nebraska due to his performance in the district that includes the city of Omaha. Former President Donald Trump won the state's four other electoral votes.

"Voters in Maine and voters in Maine's 2nd Congressional District value their independence, but they also value fairness and playing by the rules," Maine Democrat House majority leader Maureen Terry said in a statement. "If Nebraska's Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature were to change their electoral system this late in the cycle in order to unfairly award Donald Trump an additional electoral vote, I think the Maine Legislature would be compelled to act in order to restore fairness to our country's electoral system."